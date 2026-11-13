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Marvell Technology Inc Stock (MRVL) Moved Down by 6.23% on Nov 13: Key Drivers Unveiled
9 days ago
What is driving Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)’s stock price down today?. Marvell Technology experienced notable downward pressure during the trading session, largely driven by a sharp sector-wide pullback across semiconductor and artificial intelligence infrastructure equities. Widespread risk-off sentiment in the broader technology space weighed heavily on high-beta chipmakers, as institutional investors reduced exposure amid sector rotation and broader macroeconomic sensitivity.