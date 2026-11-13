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REVIEWS: Try Some NEW Holiday Treats With Us at Disney’s Animal Kingdom!
By Madeleine Lily,8 days ago
Have you visited Disney’s Animal Kingdom yet this holiday season?. If so, you’ll definitely agree that the park is looking especially enchanting right now!. With its majestic Christmas tree, Merry Menagerie decorations, holiday merchandise collections and more, Disney’s Animal Kingdom was already high up on our list of places to visit this month.