undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Godolphin's Very Clever Nails the Timing, Gives Brad Cox Win 3000
9 days ago
VERY CLEVER (f, 2, Curlin–Innovative Idea {GSW, $229,343}, by Bernardini) had a short field to contend with, but it made no difference for her late. It looked for a moment like she wouldn't get there, but steady is as steady does…and with no small measure of determination, Very Clever ran down a drifting pacesetter to break her maiden while providing trainer Brad Cox with career win 3000.