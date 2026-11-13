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Liverpool join race for red-hot £42m striker as official sent
9 days ago
Liverpool have joined Manchester United and Arsenal in tracking in-form Club Brugge ace Nicolo Tresoldi ahead of a potential move in the future, according to a report. Tresoldi is a 22-year-old centre-forward who was born in Cagliari, Italy, but currently represents Germany U21s at international level. The young striker is developing a reputation as a deadly goalscorer, sparking interest from several elite clubs.