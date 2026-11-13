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PHOTOS: Woody, Jessie, & Buzz Debut Holiday Looks at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
By Kyle Silagyi,8 days ago
It’s officially the holidays at Walt Disney World!. We at MickeyBlog have been following along as the parks have transformed into winter wonderlands over the past few weeks. Christmas décor has arrived in abundance at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom over the past several days as the resort formally rings in the holiday season.