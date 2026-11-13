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PHOTOS: Merry Menagerie Brings Festive Fun to Disney’s Animal Kingdom
By Justin Hermes,8 days ago
In case you missed the news, the holiday spirit is in full swing at Disney’s Animal Kingdom as Walt Disney World continues to embrace the most wonderful time of the year. We have been spending the morning exploring all the seasonal offerings at Disney’s “wildest” park, where a new Chip ‘N Dale candy cane straw clip has made its debut, and Santa Claus has arrived to spread some holiday cheer.