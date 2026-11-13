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FlyExclusive and Fly Alliance Ink Management Deal
8 days ago
Private jet operator FlyExclusive has signed a management services agreement with charter, jet card membership, fractional ownership, aircraft management, and aircraft sales and acquisitions provider Fly Alliance. Under the deal, Fly Alliance will retain its separate ownership, brand, and customer-facing business, while FlyExclusive will provide flight operations, aircraft management, maintenance support, and related business services.