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Senate Panel Proposes Extending State Medical Marijuana Protections, Without House’s Anti-Rescheduling Provision
By Tom Angell,8 days ago
The Senate Appropriations Committee is proposing to continue a current rider in federal law that shields state medical marijuana programs from federal interference—while also declining to join the House in supporting a separate provision that would block federal officials from advancing the Trump administration’s federal cannabis rescheduling proposal.