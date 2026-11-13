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Nora Miao Double Feature: The Blade Spares None & The Hurricane [1971-1972] [Arrow Video Blu-Ray]
By Bob Foster,9 days ago
Swordsmen & swordswomen fight with impressive wuxia combat in two early Golden Harvest films, The Blade Spares None & The Hurricane. Both films feature Nora Miao and are now available as a Blu-ray set from Arrow Video. Arrow Video bundles two Nora Miao-led, early Golden Harvest films for high-flying, sword-twirling,...