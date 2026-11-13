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Why Thanksgiving Is America’s Favorite Day To Nap
By unbranded - Lifestyle,7 days ago
Thanksgiving is peak nap season, with the ideal holiday snooze beginning at 2:57 pm and lasting 42 minutes, according to a survey by Avocado Green Mattress. Americans are more likely to nap during the holiday season, and Thanksgiving’s combination of hearty meals, football, and family gatherings creates the ideal conditions for a midday rest. Three in four Americans see a post-meal nap as a sign of satisfaction with the food, and naps often follow both the big meal and dessert. The survey also highlights age-related differences in sleep during the holidays. Gen Z and millennials report better sleep during this time, while Gen X and baby boomers are less affected and often report unchanged sleep quality. Despite this, only a fifth of older respondents report high-quality sleep year-round, making holiday naps especially valuable. Beyond rest, 84% of respondents believe good sleep improves their ability to prioritize and enhances their well-being. This focus on well-being is inspiring many to adopt eco-friendly holiday habits, like reusing decorations and avoiding excess.