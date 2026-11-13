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Joe Kelly – “Sophia’s Song”
By Mike Mineo,9 days ago
Minnesota-based singer-songwriter Joe Kelly‘s “Sophia’s Song” draws on the friendships formed during college and the ways those connections endure through adulthood. The songwriting arose from a real friendship. “It started off as a half-joking, half-serious request from my friend to write a song about her,” Kelly says. “I wrote it in 30 minutes and performed it on live local TV the next day.”