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Gov.-elect Donalds talks humility, higher ed, college sports in post-victory speech
By Christine Sexton, Florida Phoenix,9 days ago
In his first public appearance since his historic electoral victory, Gov.-elect Byron Donalds delivered a brief speech Thursday calling the results humbling. Donald’s speech carried none of the partisan fire that has come to mark Gov. Ron DeSantis’s public appearances, and struck a more conciliatory message than his predecessor favored.