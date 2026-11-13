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MORSE: Preview of the Detroit Lions
By Mark Morse,8 days ago
Before the season started, the Lions were expected to go from fourth to first in the NFC North. First, they were the #2 most-injured team in 2025. Their defense was the #1 most-injured unit in the NFL. Second, they were #32 in fumble luck, recording 7.0 fewer fumble recoveries than expected. Third, they were #30 in field goal luck, recording -4.5 net field goals compared to expected. Fourth, they were #30 in net penalty EPA and had 91 accepted penalties compared to only 41 on opponents. – Warren Sharp.