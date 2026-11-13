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ElevenLabs is coming for your meeting notes, dictation app, and maybe your productivity routine
By Moinak Pal,9 days ago
ElevenLabs wants to do more than turn speech into realistic voices. The voice AI company has launched an experimental app called ElevenAI, bringing meeting transcription, note-taking, voice dictation, and AI agent integration into a single workspace designed for teams. Announced at the company’s 11/11 Summit in New York on November...