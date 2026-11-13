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GenCon Summit sees significant growth in year two
By Wynne Progress,8 days ago
HOT SPRINGS — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s second Generation Conservation Summit can boast a 68 percent growth rate in schools or groups participating from Year One, and more than 100 percent growth over last year in students who attended the two-day event at Bank OZK Arena and the Hot Springs Convention Center Nov. 4-5. An astute businessman like former AGFC commissioner Bobby Martin, who has led such national brands as The Gap Inc., obviously will like those growth figures.