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Men’s and Women’s Swimming Bounce Back With Emphatic Wins as They Look Ahead to Tri-Meet Saturday
9 days ago
The Wheeling University Men's and Women's Swimming teams swiftly return to action just two days removed from their midweek meet with Salem, as the Cardinals put up two dominant performances to get two wins on the night. Nikola Zhekov had his best night in the McDonough Center so far, as he set the pool record with a time of 46.94 in the 100 yard freestyle.