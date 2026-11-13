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Tennessee woman indicted in federal exploitation case involving infants, animal abuse
By Sydney Keller,9 days ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) -- A Clarksville, Tennessee woman is facing serious federal charges after a grand jury indicted her for allegedly sharing disturbing material involving children and animals. The U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee says 23-year-old Trinity Acquart Anderson is charged with conspiring to sexually abuse two...