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Automating the journey from bench to bedside
By Nathan Pettus,8 days ago
By eliminating inefficiencies in design of experiments and bridging lab-to-production gaps, automation helps deliver faster outcomes, driving more therapies to patients. Bringing a new treatment from initial discovery to full commercial manufacturing is a complicated, time-consuming task. Given the complexity and number of steps involved in successfully advancing a product candidate through the development pipeline, only a small percentage of treatments successfully achieve commercial production and distribution.