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Sheldon council moves forward with Children's World rate buy-down
By Justin Rust jrust@nwestiowa.com,9 days ago
The Sheldon City Council agreed to a rate buy-down with Children’s World for the 2026-27 fiscal year, which will credit $30 to each child at the daycare until June 30. Last Wednesday’s decision was not unanimous, as council member Jeff Wagner was the lone “no” in the 4-1 vote approving the agreement with the Sheldon community daycare.
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