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Gov. Little proclaims Nov. 13-15 College GameDay Weekend as ESPN returns to Boise
By CBS2 News Staff,9 days ago
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Governor Brad Little proclaimed Nov. 13-15, 2026, College GameDay Weekend in Idaho, celebrating ESPN's return to Boise State University for its nationally televised College GameDay broadcast for the first time since 2010. ESPN's College GameDay will broadcast live from 7-10 a.m. at DeChevrieux Field on...