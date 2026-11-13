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Oregon wildlife officials report growing numbers of waterfowl with bird flu across the Willamette Valley
By Brian Bull,9 days ago
Officials with the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife say migratory ducks and geese are showing signs of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). The majority are being reported in the Willamette Valley. Julia Burco is a veterinarian with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. She told KLCC that an...