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Former Browns QB Expected to Interview for Head Coaching Job
By J.R. DeGroote,9 days ago
Robert Griffin III’s push to become a head coach could soon move from public campaigning to a job interview. Baylor is expected to interview the former Cleveland Browns quarterback for its head coaching vacancy, On3’s Pete Nakos reported Friday. Griffin has openly pursued the opportunity to return to the school where he won the 2011 Heisman Trophy.
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