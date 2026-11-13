undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Warriors Stephen Curry Injury to Test ‘No-Excuse’ Approach
By Sean Deveney,9 days ago
The Golden State Warriors are embarking on their first real stretch of games now with Stephen Curry out because of an abdominal injury, a situation that will keep him out for a minimum of two weeks and cost him a minimum six games. Again, the Warriors have only said that Curry will be re-evaluated at that time, and it is entirely possible that he could need longer to come back–abdominal injuries are notoriously fickle, and while Curry might be ready for Thanksgiving, he also might not be ready until Christmas.