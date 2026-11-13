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Missing Bristol, Tennessee 11-year-old found in Maryville, suspect arrested
9 days ago
Investigators said an 11-year-old Bristol, Tennessee juvenile had been exchanging messages online before the child’s disappearance with an 18-year-old from Maryville. A city report said no leads were produced on the duo’s location until police pinged cell phones and obtained online chat records that led them to a possible address where Elijah Millsaps Fuson and the girl were found by Maryville police and taken into custody.
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