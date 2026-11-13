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UNPA, Chinese Groups Announce Initiative on Botanical Ingredient Verification
9 days ago
The effort targets adulteration, inconsistent quality documentation, and trade barriers, with a pilot that tests a shared quality protocol on real ingredient materials. The United Natural Products Alliance (UNPA) announced a voluntary, industry-led US-China initiative to improve verification of botanical ingredients sourced from China, according to a November 12 UNPA news release.1 The group said the effort, originally announced October 29 at SupplySide Global, aims to address ingredient adulteration, inconsistent quality documentation, and trade barriers. The effort has been named the “US–China Dietary Supplement and Food Ingredient Supply Chain and Trade Cooperation Initiative.”