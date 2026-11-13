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5 Exercises That Burn More Fat When The Temperature Drops
By Dr. Candace McMillon-Dantley,9 days ago
Brrrr! It’s almost that time of year when you can see your own breath as soon as you step outside. When the outdoor temperature drops, most of us can’t wait to get back inside to the comforts of our homes. As a result, we tend to skip the gym. No worries! You can still get a good workout inside your home with exercises that can be done anywhere, anytime. All of these exercises require NO equipment, so they can be performed just about anywhere.