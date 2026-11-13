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Herbie Fully Loaded
By Alan Rapp,7 days ago
It’s hard to believe Disney’s last big-screen attempt to cash-in on the Herbie franchise was 21 years ago. 2005’s Herbie Fully Loaded is legal to drink in all 50 states. Going back to basics, but also going with a younger driver, Herbie Fully Loaded stars Lindsay Lohan as former street racer, and recent college graduate, who is the youngest member of a racing family currently struggling to make ends meet.