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Blinds vs. Shades: How to Choose the Right Option for Your Home
By Savannah SherPaul Rankin,9 days ago
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›. Sometimes, updating a room can be as simple as updating the window treatments for a quick facelift. The right choice can give you a sleek, modern aesthetic or a softer, more inviting atmosphere. But it’s not all just looks, they also control natural light, maintain privacy, and can even improve your home’s energy efficiency.