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Hailey Bieber shares video of son Jack Blues playing the keyboard
9 days ago
Hailey and Justin Bieber's 2-year-old son, Jack Blues Bieber, seems to share his dad's love for music. Hailey Bieber shared a sweet video of her son playing a small electronic keyboard on her Instagram story Thursday, Nov. 12. Dressed in bright pink sweats and a knit cap, the toddler leans over a wooden coffee table and taps out notes with one hand while the camera zooms in him.