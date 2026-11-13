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Cleveland City Council approves ambulance fee hikes for utility customers starting 2027
By Michael Horton,9 days ago
CLEVELAND, Okla. — The Cleveland City Council has approved amendments to the city's ambulance service ordinance that will increase monthly fees for residents and businesses with a Cleveland utility account beginning Jan. 1, 2027, the city announced Friday. The monthly ambulance service charge for Cleveland residential, commercial and industrial...
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