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Paid Parking Pitch Falls Flat in Flagler Beach Amid Flawed Data, Business Pushback and Amendment 3 Profiteering
By Pierre Tristam,9 days ago
Laz Parking, the company Flagler Beach government chose to develop a conceptual proposal for paid parking, presented its findings Thursday evening to a receptive but conflicted City Commission, and to a skeptical audience of residents and deeply opposed business owners. The company’s findings appear flawed, sloppy and lacking in documented...
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