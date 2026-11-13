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Southern Co. eyes $100B spending plan on natural gas, nuclear and other investments
By Meris Lutz,8 days ago
Southern Co. could see its five-year capital plan increase to $100 billion on natural gas investments, nuclear uprates and additional generation, executives told investors and analysts during a third-quarter earnings call last week. They also downplayed the potential for sweeping political change following the midterm elections to impact the company’s...