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TALKERS Books Drops “Speeches They Never Gave,” Richard Chemel’s Collection of 50 Imagined Addresses by Historic Figures to Modern Audiences
7 days ago
TALKERS Books has published Speeches They Never Gave: Volume One, a collection of 50 imagined speeches compiled and created by Richard Chemel. The paperback went on sale at Amazon on November 7. Several of those rooms are full of people who work in this industry, and that is by design....