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New York's Charming Village Along The Hudson River Has Scenic Parks And A Historic Octagon House
By Editor recommendations,4 days ago
New York City might be famous for its towering skyscrapers and busy streets, but just north of the city in the Hudson Valley are peaceful riverside villages full of astounding natural beauty and historic charm. If you're looking for a way to escape the bustle of New York for a day, the suburban village of Irvington is a quick train ride away.
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