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Watchdog urges faster Medicare data releases after $357M opioid spending review
By The National News Desk,9 days ago
A new investigation into federal health care spending is raising questions about how Medicare monitors opioid prescriptions after researchers found nearly $357 million in taxpayer-funded spending on powerful pain medications in a single year, including some providers prescribing opioids at hundreds of times the rate of their peers. The analysis...