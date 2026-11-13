undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Horse Farms Forever’s 2026 Conservation Summit draws community together to protect Ocala’s horse country and Florida’s working lands
By Jamie Cox,9 days ago
OCALA, FL (352Today.com) – On November 12, 2026, at Circle Square Cultural Center in Ocala, hundreds gathered for Horse Farms Forever’s seventh annual Conservation Summit. The theme was “The Great Florida Cattle Drive: Lessons for Protecting Farms, Ranches, and the Florida Wildlife Corridor” – centered on a straightforward idea: Marion County’s identity as the Horse Capital of the World depends on the land that sustains it.
9