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Where CLL Care Falls Short of the Science: Kirsten Axelsen, MS
8 days ago
Kirsten Axelsen, MS, discusses gaps in biomarker testing, nonmedical barriers, and utilization management from a new report on access to CLL care. (CLL), raising 5-year survival rates to nearly 90%, yet many patients still do not receive the testing and treatment that guidelines recommend. A September 2026 report from Charles River Associates (CRA), commissioned by BeOne Medicines USA and developed with input from.