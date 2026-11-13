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Tesla stops selling every Cybertruck except the $109,990 Cyberbeast
By Fred Lambert,9 days ago
Tesla is now only selling one version of the Cybertruck in the US: the tri-motor Cyberbeast, which just got another $7,500 price hike to $109,990. The Dual Motor and Premium AWD trims are still listed on Tesla’s configurator, but both are greyed out and can’t be selected. So the cheapest Cybertruck you can order today costs $109,990, up 57% from $69,990 in early August.