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AI, Disparities, and Payer Readiness in CLL Care: Kirsten Axelsen, MS
8 days ago
In this part 2, Kirsten Axelsen, MS, discusses racial disparities, AI in prior authorization, and payers’ readiness for the next wave of CLL therapies. (CLL) are not receiving guideline-recommended targeted therapies, and the gap is not shared equally: Minority patients are less likely than White patients to receive preferred treatments, according to a September 2026 report from Charles River Associates (CRA) commissioned by BeOne Medicines USA.1 The report also calls on health plans to disclose when artificial intelligence (AI) is used in coverage decisions and to require qualified clinician oversight of care denials.