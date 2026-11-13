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No Surprises Act Arbitration Added $8.39B in 2025 Plan Obligations
9 days ago
New CMS data let EBRI measure what employer plans owe after No Surprises Act arbitration: $8.39B in 2025, though premium impact is unclear. Arbitration awards under the No Surprises Act’s federal independent dispute resolution (IDR) process represented an estimated $8.39 billion in additional payment obligations for health plans for disputes closed in 2025, according to new research from the Employee Benefit Research Institute (EBRI).1 The figure equals roughly 63 cents for every $100 in employment-based health plan costs. That is about 0.625% of the estimated $1.34 trillion spent annually on employer coverage, including premiums and equivalent costs for self-insured plans.