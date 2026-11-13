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MDA Engage: California event highlights community connection
By Lindsey Shapiro, PhD,7 days ago
Different perspectives inform goals for doctors, researchers, advocates. The MDA Engage symposium in Stanford, California, featured topics including gene therapies, stem cells, artificial intelligence, and patient self-advocacy. Building support networks and a shared sense of community were among the biggest takeaways for attendees. Organizers encouraged patients to register with local...