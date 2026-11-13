undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Live on the Lawn
9 days ago
Location: BSB Lawn, 5500 Wabash Avenue, Terre Haute, IN 47803, United States. SGA & WMHD present an evening of live music, games, and good company on the BSB Lawn! Join us Friday, November 13th from 6:30???8:30 PM for a relaxed night outdoors featuring live performances from student bands. Bring a friend, grab a lawn blanket (provided by SGA), and enjoy free snacks and drinks courtesy of a local restaurant. Whether you want to dance, study with friends, or just unwind after a long week, there's something for everyone. Come hang out, listen to great music, and soak in the fall evening on the lawn!