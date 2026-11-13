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You Could Live in a UFO as the Next Owner of the Donaldson Futuro House
By Sara Barnes,9 days ago
A UFO has landed in Idyllwild, California. Well, sort of. The Donaldson Futuro is a house shaped like an unidentified flying object, sitting on a rock in the southern part of the state. While it can’t zip away, you could be the next owner of this incredible architectural marvel. It’s been put up for sale through Tim McTavish with Sotheby’s International Realty for $1.495 million (at the time of writing).