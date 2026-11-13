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Amick’s Latest: Irving, Davis, Black, H. Jones, J. Green, More
By Arthur Hill,9 days ago
Kyrie Irving could be the biggest impact player for a contender ahead of the trade deadline, but the Mavericks don’t appear motivated to move the 34-year-old point guard, writes Sam Amick of The Athletic. Irving is off to a strong start after missing 19 months with an ACL tear, averaging 21.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 10 games. He has also developed strong chemistry with Cooper Flagg as Dallas is in the midst of the Western Conference playoff race at 7-5.