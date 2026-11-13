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APA Member Interview: Yingshihan Zhu
By Josey Aron,7 days ago
Yingshihan Zhu is an Assistant Professor of Philosophy at Northeastern Illinois University, having earned her PhD and a graduate certificate in Interactive Technology and Pedagogy from the CUNY Graduate Center in 2026. She works at the intersection of social/political philosophy, feminist philosophy, ethics, and applied ethics (including bioethics, tech ethics, and AI ethics).