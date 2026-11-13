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Milwaukee Domestic Violence Team Juggles 1,685 Cases as Strangulations Keep Piling Up
By Drea Tatum,9 days ago
Hadley St. & 10th St. — Approximate GPS-Zone Violation Location. Milwaukee County's Domestic Violence High Risk Team staffed 1,685 cases in 2025 — a 113% jump from the 791 cases it handled in 2019 — as strangulation incidents continue to drive some of the county's most dangerous domestic violence situations. Strangulation was identified as the primary risk factor in 194 of those cases, according to new reporting that also revisits a 2024 homicide the team's partners had already flagged as high risk.