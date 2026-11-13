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Race Guide: USRowing Small Boat National Championships
By Via Temple,,9 days ago
WEST WINDSOR, N.J. – The Owls will hit the water one last time this fall season at the 2026 USRowing Small Boat National Championships held on Mercer Lake in New Jersey. Temple will launch three boats in the two-day event that begins on Saturday, Nov. 14 at 8:50 a.m. Race times the remainder of the weekend are dependent on the results from Saturday's race at 8:50 a.m.