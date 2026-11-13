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Marie A. Escoubat Blanton – November 11 2026
9 days ago
Our loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and beloved friend, Marie A. Escoubat Blanton, 72, passed away November 11, 2026 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born November 20, 1953 in Price, Utah to Dominick and Ernestine Musso Escoubat. On January 8, 1972, Marie married Dennis L. Blanton, Sr., in Price, Utah; and she raised six spirited sons who kept her on her toes all the time. Dennis preceded her in death on August 17, 2005.