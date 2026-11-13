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Nova Scotia Bets on Microelectronics Integration, Not Chip Fabs
By Gary Hilson,9 days ago
Nova Scotia is unlikely to become the next great destination for wafer fabs. But its semiconductor and microelectronics opportunity may be more relevant to the region’s economy: assembling the right mix of sensing, processing, communications, power, photonics, AI, and packaging technologies to solve hard problems in the ocean, in defense, in healthcare, and in energy.