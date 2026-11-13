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Rural Maryland Council Announces Fiscal Year 2027 Rural Health Transformation Program Grant Recipients
4 days ago
The Rural Health Transformation Program (RHTP), is a new program funded through the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). It empowers states to strengthen rural communities across America by transforming the rural healthcare delivery system and improving access, quality, and outcomes. Through innovative system-wide change, this program invests in rural healthcare for future generations. Under the leadership of Governor Moore’s administration, Maryland applied for and received funding for the program.